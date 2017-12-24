Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $4,904,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 596,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $117,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Vetr raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a $250.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Shares of Boeing Co ( NYSE:BA ) opened at $295.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175,760.00, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $154.96 and a 52 week high of $299.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 12,064.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 52.25%.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

