Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Walt Disney Co ( DIS ) opened at $108.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165,152.91, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

