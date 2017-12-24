Five Point (FPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Shares of Five Point (FPH) traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,396. The company has a market cap of $851.00 and a PE ratio of -76.72. Five Point has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, formerly Newhall Holding Company, LLC, is the owner and developer of mixed-use, planned communities in coastal California. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of planning and developing its three mixed-use, planned communities. It operates in three segments: Newhall, San Francisco and Great Park.

