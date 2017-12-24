First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 2,831 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AT&T by 6,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,865,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,881,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,090 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc. (T) opened at $38.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $238,684.33, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 94.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.98 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.38 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

