FinTech Acquisition Corp II (FNTEU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about FinTech Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:FNTEU) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FinTech Acquisition Corp II earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 42.9719340353149 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp II (FNTEU) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,775. FinTech Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

FinTech Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or assets. It intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses, which provides technology to the financial services industry, with particular emphasis on businesses that provide data processing; transactional and data security; rewards, loyalty, and consumer engagement platforms by, which financial services engage their clients and market and provide services to them; digital marketing; and payment processing services.

