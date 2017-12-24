Financial Survey: Ariad Pharmaceuticals (ARIA) versus Its Competitors

Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARIA) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ariad Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Ariad Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ariad Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ariad Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ariad Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Competitors 882 3256 11745 235 2.70

Ariad Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Ariad Pharmaceuticals’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ariad Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ariad Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ariad Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -133.28 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 72.75

Ariad Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ariad Pharmaceuticals. Ariad Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ariad Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ariad Pharmaceuticals -60.47% N/A -17.16% Ariad Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,315.58% -218.23% -39.90%

Summary

Ariad Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Ariad Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Ariad Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL). Its Brigatinib is an investigational inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK). Its AP32788 is a TKI, which is designed as a targeted therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with specific mutations in two kinases, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Its Ridaforolimus is an investigational inhibitor of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR).

