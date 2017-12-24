Financial Review: ParkerVision (PRKR) & Its Peers

ParkerVision (NASDAQ: PRKR) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ParkerVision to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ParkerVision and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 1 0 3.00 ParkerVision Competitors 947 4832 8880 373 2.58

ParkerVision presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.11%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 7.09%. Given ParkerVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ParkerVision is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision’s peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $4.06 million -$21.50 million -0.89 ParkerVision Competitors $4.44 billion $582.63 million 29.93

ParkerVision’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ParkerVision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -157.85% ParkerVision Competitors -42.33% 1.66% 1.84%

Summary

ParkerVision peers beat ParkerVision on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices. Its products are used in wireless communication products and applications. In addition, it offers engineering design and consulting services to third parties to assist them in developing and testing products. Its technologies represent methods for processing RF waveforms in wireless applications. Its technologies apply to both transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers and transceivers. A portion of its transmit technology is marketed as Direct2Power (d2p) and its receiver technology is marketed as Direct2Data (d2d).

