Financial Contrast: Transocean Partners (RIGP) & Its Peers

Transocean Partners (NYSE: RIGP) is one of 17 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Drilling” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Transocean Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transocean Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean Partners Competitors 497 1568 1265 58 2.26

As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies have a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Transocean Partners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Partners 53.12% 13.03% 15.28% Transocean Partners Competitors -15.99% -4.56% -1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Transocean Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Transocean Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Transocean Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Transocean Partners pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out -144.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Transocean Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transocean Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Partners N/A N/A 7.40 Transocean Partners Competitors $1.59 billion -$49.50 million 82.19

Transocean Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Transocean Partners. Transocean Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Transocean Partners rivals beat Transocean Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Transocean Partners

Transocean Partners LLC a limited liability company. The Company is formed by Transocean Partners Holdings Limited and a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd. (Transocean), to own, operate and acquire advanced offshore drilling rigs. The Company’s assets consist of over 50% ownership interest in each of the entities that owns and operates over three ultra-deepwater drilling rigs that are operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which include Discoverer Clear Leader, Discoverer Inspiration and Development Driller III. The Company owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operated over 60 mobile offshore drilling units, including approximately 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, over seven harsh environment floaters, approximately five deepwater floaters, over 10 midwater floaters and approximately 10 high-specification jackups. Transocean also has approximately six ultra-deepwater drillships and over five high-specification jackups under construction.

