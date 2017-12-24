Financial Contrast: Hamilton Lane (HLNE) vs. Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hamilton Lane and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 4 1 0 2.20 Virtus Investment Partners 0 5 0 0 2.00

Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential downside of 32.74%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Virtus Investment Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $179.82 million 9.18 $610,000.00 ($1.52) -22.99 Virtus Investment Partners $322.55 million 2.57 $48.50 million $5.12 22.58

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. Hamilton Lane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hamilton Lane pays out -46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Lane is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane N/A N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners 11.64% 12.75% 3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Hamilton Lane on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a global private markets investment solutions provider. The Company works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. It offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity and venture capital. These solutions are constructed from a range of investment types, including primary investments in funds managed by third-party managers, direct/co-investments alongside such funds and acquisitions of secondary stakes in such funds, with a range of its clients utilizing multiple investment types. These solutions are offered in a range of formats covering some or all phases of private markets investment programs, such as Customized Separate Accounts and Specialized Funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts. Its open-end mutual funds are distributed through intermediaries. Its closed-end funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Its variable insurance funds are available as investment options in variable annuities and life insurance products distributed by life insurance companies. Separately managed accounts consists of intermediary programs, sponsored and distributed by unaffiliated brokerage firms, and private client accounts, which are offered to the high net-worth clients of its affiliated managers.

