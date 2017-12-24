Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.0% in the first quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,476,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 596,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,264,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $145,022.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,540,822 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) opened at $124.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237,690.00, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/financial-consulate-inc-grows-position-in-chevron-corporation-cvx.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.