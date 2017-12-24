Financial Analysis: Syngenta (SYT) & Its Competitors

Syngenta (NYSE: SYT) is one of 28 public companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Syngenta to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Syngenta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Syngenta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syngenta N/A N/A N/A Syngenta Competitors -1,066.84% 0.56% 2.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Syngenta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syngenta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Syngenta Competitors 182 749 905 32 2.42

Syngenta presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.82%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Syngenta’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syngenta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syngenta and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Syngenta $12.79 billion $1.18 billion 41.01 Syngenta Competitors $3.86 billion $323.55 million -12.52

Syngenta has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Syngenta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Syngenta has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syngenta’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syngenta competitors beat Syngenta on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Syngenta

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products. It operates in four geographic regions: Europe, Africa and Middle East; North America; Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It also operates the Crop Protection and Seeds businesses, and the global Lawn and Garden business. Syngenta has a range of selective herbicides that control grasses and broad-leaved weeds and are applicable to various crops. Syngenta has a range of Fungicides that prevent and cure fungal plant diseases. In addition, Syngenta has a range of biologicals into its portfolio in various countries, including the brands QUANTIS, ISABION and SAKALIA.

