Financial Analysis: Jones Energy (JONE) & Its Rivals

Jones Energy (NYSE: JONE) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jones Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Jones Energy has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jones Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Energy $127.85 million -$42.55 million -0.32 Jones Energy Competitors $1.86 billion -$438.87 million -30.20

Jones Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jones Energy. Jones Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Energy -105.90% -0.80% -0.35% Jones Energy Competitors -307.36% 24.80% 6.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jones Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Energy 2 2 2 0 2.00 Jones Energy Competitors 1489 7752 12558 262 2.53

Jones Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 236.96%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Jones Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jones Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Jones Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Jones Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jones Energy peers beat Jones Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s oil is generally sold under short-term, extendable and cancellable agreements with unaffiliated purchasers. The Company’s natural gas is sold at delivery points at or near producing wells to natural gas gathering and marketing companies. Its total estimated proved reserves are approximately 101.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Approximately 25% of its total estimated proved reserves consist of oil, over 32% consist of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and over 43% consist of natural gas. Its properties include over 1,020 gross producing wells.

