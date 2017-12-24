FedEx (FDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Oppenheimer currently has a $265.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $236.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a positive rating and issued a $283.00 target price (up previously from $278.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $247.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.12.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx (NYSE FDX) traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $250.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. The company has a market cap of $67,040.00, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 12-month low of $182.89 and a 12-month high of $255.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 4.74%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,379,619.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total value of $995,398.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,025 shares in the company, valued at $46,892,778.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,064 shares of company stock worth $7,820,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after buying an additional 41,956 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 118.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FedEx (FDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/fedex-fdx-receives-buy-rating-from-oppenheimer.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.