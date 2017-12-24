FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr cut shares of FedEx to a sell rating and set a $204.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $247.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $233.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.12.

FedEx (FDX) opened at $250.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $67,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 12 month low of $182.89 and a 12 month high of $255.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.56%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $897,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total transaction of $995,398.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,025 shares in the company, valued at $46,892,778.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,064 shares of company stock worth $7,820,036. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

