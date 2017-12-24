FedEx Co. (FDX) EVP Sells $995,398.10 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total value of $995,398.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,025 shares in the company, valued at $46,892,778.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FedEx Co. (NYSE FDX) opened at $250.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $182.89 and a 1 year high of $255.11. The firm has a market cap of $67,040.00, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,018,446,000 after acquiring an additional 492,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,530,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $984,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,925,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $885,594,000 after acquiring an additional 266,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,614,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $785,626,000 after acquiring an additional 501,617 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,612,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $814,875,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $236.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.12.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

