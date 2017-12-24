FDO Partners LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stock

FDO Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59,007.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.09%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $449,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/fdo-partners-llc-invests-1-95-million-in-duke-energy-corp-duk-stock.html.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.