Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Share Price

Media stories about Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kimbell Royalty earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.5123972333797 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Kimbell Royalty alerts:

Shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE KRP) opened at $16.30 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-kimbell-royalty-krp-share-price.html.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 0.9 million gross acres, with approximately 44% of its acres located in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.