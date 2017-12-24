Farmland Partners (FPI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmland Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7612069138821 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmland Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of Farmland Partners (FPI) opened at $8.89 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.42%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

