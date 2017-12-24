EXCO Resources (XCO) and Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Critical Survey

EXCO Resources (NYSE: XCO) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EXCO Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXCO Resources 25.72% N/A -4.60% Laredo Petroleum 15.92% 43.77% 6.35%

This table compares EXCO Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXCO Resources $271.00 million 0.05 -$225.25 million $3.91 0.16 Laredo Petroleum $597.38 million 4.30 -$260.73 million $0.50 21.16

EXCO Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum. EXCO Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EXCO Resources has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of EXCO Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EXCO Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EXCO Resources and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXCO Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 2 8 8 0 2.33

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than EXCO Resources.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats EXCO Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXCO Resources

EXCO Resources, Inc. (EXCO) is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production of onshore United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays. The Company’s principal operations are conducted in certain United States oil and natural gas areas, including Texas, Louisiana and the Appalachia region. The Company holds acreage positions in approximately three shale plays in the United States, including East Texas and North Louisiana, South Texas and Appalachia. In East Texas and North Louisiana, the Company holds approximately 83,800 net acres in the Haynesville and Bossier shales. In South Texas, it holds approximately 65,800 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale. In Appalachia, the Company holds approximately 137,400 net acres prospective in the Marcellus shale.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing. The exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties are conducted by it through the exploration and development of its acreage in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin and had total proved reserves, presented on a three-stream basis, of 167,100 thousand of barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE). The Midstream and marketing segment’s operations are conducted by its subsidiary, Laredo Midstream Services, LLC, which buys, sells, gathers and transports oil, natural gas and water primarily for the account of Laredo.

