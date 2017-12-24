Etsy (ETSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ifs Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 2,043,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,648.50, a P/E ratio of 180.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Etsy has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Etsy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 87,938 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $1,428,113.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 822,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,350,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Etsy by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

