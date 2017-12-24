Era Group (ERA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Era Group (NYSE:ERA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Era Group earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2398045271926 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Era Group (ERA) opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.22, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Era Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $61.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

