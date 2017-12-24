EPR Properties (EPR) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in EPR Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $142,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,775.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $632,106.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE EPR) opened at $64.16 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,810.00, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.88.

The firm also recently announced a dec 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.25%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

