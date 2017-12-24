Epizyme (EPZM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of Epizyme (EPZM) traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 572,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,548. The company has a market cap of $821.00, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.01. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Tai-Ching Ho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,142.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 18.9% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 5,698,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,044,000 after buying an additional 907,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Epizyme by 59.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 658,727 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,726,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

