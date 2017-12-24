Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $417,000 Position in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 17.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $678,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,736 shares of company stock worth $2,008,570. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Inc ( NASDAQ AMBA ) opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,967.08, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.57. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $65.39.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Ambarella had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Dougherty & Co cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

