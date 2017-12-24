Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $394,000 Position in Kforce, Inc. (KFRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce, Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kforce worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,387,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 251,643 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $62,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $214,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,295. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.47, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.67 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts expect that Kforce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

