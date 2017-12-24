Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,675 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ FFIN ) opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,082.82, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.40. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $62,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,412.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts commercial banking business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiaries included First Financial Bank, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Technology Services, Inc, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Investments, Inc, Abilene, Texas, and First Financial Insurance Agency, Inc, Abilene, Texas.

