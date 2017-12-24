Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,293 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Navigant Consulting worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 32.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) opened at $19.38 on Friday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $889.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.
NCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
In other news, Director Randy H. Zwirn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,605.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Navigant Consulting Company Profile
Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.
