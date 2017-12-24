Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,293 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Navigant Consulting worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 32.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) opened at $19.38 on Friday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $889.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Randy H. Zwirn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,605.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,293 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/envestnet-asset-management-inc-acquires-5293-shares-of-navigant-consulting-inc-nci.html.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.