Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 30,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,665. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.18. sell-side analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 520,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 134,968 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 491.0% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 60,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema.

