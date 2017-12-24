Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.99.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $29,658.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,185.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,609. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $216,251.16, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $31.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

