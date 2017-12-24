Ecolab (ECL) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2296633454838 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL ) traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.97. 655,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38,710.00, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a one year low of $116.92 and a one year high of $137.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 1,250 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $169,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 11,644 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $1,601,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,886,307. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

