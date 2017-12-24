Eastern Bank Sells 22,175 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 118.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 19.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Celgene from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, October 30th. Vetr raised shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.39 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at $106.33 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $94.55 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $84,935.75, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eastern Bank Sells 22,175 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/eastern-bank-sells-22175-shares-of-celgene-co-celg.html.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.