EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 21,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 1,418,066 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in FedEx by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,684,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $366,118,000 after buying an additional 1,223,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FedEx by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 883,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,934,000 after buying an additional 699,728 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,905,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,525,000 after buying an additional 647,401 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Vetr downgraded shares of FedEx to a “sell” rating and set a $204.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $236.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.12.

FedEx Co. ( FDX ) opened at $250.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $182.89 and a 12-month high of $255.11. The stock has a market cap of $67,040.00, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 3,970 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.73, for a total value of $995,398.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,892,778.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,064 shares of company stock worth $7,820,036. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

