Dycom Industries (DY) Earns “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DY. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.10.

Shares of Dycom Industries (DY) traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 248,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,482. The company has a market cap of $3,510.00, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $73.95 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,602,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,236,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

