Domtar Corporation (UFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 15th

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Domtar has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Domtar has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domtar to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Domtar (NYSE UFS) opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,119.64, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.54. Domtar has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $33.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Domtar to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Domtar in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

