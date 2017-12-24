Discovery Communications (DISCK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,399.84, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
About Discovery Communications
Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.
