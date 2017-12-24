Discovery Communications (DISCK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,399.84, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 187,197 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 708,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

