Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.35% of Texas Roadhouse worth $81,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,619,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,708,000 after purchasing an additional 91,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,221,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,158,000 after purchasing an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 332.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,967,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 130.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,400,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,346,000 after acquiring an additional 792,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,920.78, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $66,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $531,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $180,732.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,963 shares of company stock worth $10,464,850 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

