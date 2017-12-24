Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of General Mills worth $81,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. General Mills had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-grows-holdings-in-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.