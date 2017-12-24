Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 37,927 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of Douglas Emmett worth $82,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. ( NYSE:DEI ) opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,814.92, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $208.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

