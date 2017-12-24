DexCom (DXCM) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Group from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 758,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,910.00, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 6,490 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $389,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,955 shares of company stock worth $2,167,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,318,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,529,000 after buying an additional 124,920 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 438.2% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 75,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 136,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $14,678,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/dexcom-dxcm-pt-raised-to-70-00-at-jefferies-group.html.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.