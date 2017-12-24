Danaos (DAC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about Danaos (NYSE:DAC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Danaos earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.237007269625 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group began coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Danaos (DAC) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,824. The company has a market cap of $159.21, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31. Danaos has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 85.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

