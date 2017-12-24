Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 3,585 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,734,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,888 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,296,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,995,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,708,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,954,000 after buying an additional 876,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,745,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,230,000 after buying an additional 793,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of First Republic Bank ( NYSE FRC ) opened at $87.20 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $86.53 and a 1-year high of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13,865.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.25 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.06%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

