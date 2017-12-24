Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,565 Shares of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 24.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $495,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE AGCO) opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,783.24, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

