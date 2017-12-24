CSI Compressco (CCLP) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

News headlines about CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CSI Compressco earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8284409536597 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.01. 152,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $185.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.05.

CSI Compressco LP is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Company sells custom-designed compressor packages and oilfield fluid pump systems, and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers.

