CryoPort (CYRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CryoPort earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 44.9114326599767 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ CYRX) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 61,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,410. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Cryoport, Inc (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients.

