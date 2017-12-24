Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Crown worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,536,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,892 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,225,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,074,000 after purchasing an additional 819,689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 726,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 537,416 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE CCK) opened at $56.15 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/crown-holdings-inc-cck-shares-sold-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.