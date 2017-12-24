Critical Analysis: Forestar Group (FOR) & Its Rivals

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) is one of 63 public companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Forestar Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.7% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $197.31 million $58.64 million 12.37 Forestar Group Competitors $430.21 million $27.89 million 1,358.91

Forestar Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Forestar Group. Forestar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 75.41% 6.83% 5.28% Forestar Group Competitors -5.01% -2.81% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forestar Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group Competitors 147 342 836 8 2.53

As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Forestar Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Forestar Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The Company operates through three segments. The Real Estate segment secures entitlements and develops infrastructure on its lands, for single-family residential and mixed-use communities. The Mineral resources segment is focused on its owned oil and gas mineral interests through promoting exploration, development and production activities. The Other segment manages its timber holdings, recreational leases and water resource initiatives. As of December 31, 2016, its core community development business had directly or through ventures interests in 50 residential and mixed-use projects consisting of 4,600 acres of real estate located in 10 states and 14 markets. As of December 31, 2016, its non-core assets included approximately 523,000 net acres of owned mineral assets, 19,000 acres of timberland and undeveloped land, four multifamily assets and approximately 20,000 acres of groundwater leases.

