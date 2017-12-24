Critical Analysis: Dorian LPG (LPG) versus Crude Carriers (CRU)

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) and Crude Carriers (NYSE:CRU) are both small-cap sea-borne tankers companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

This table compares Dorian LPG and Crude Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG -7.30% -4.06% -2.28% Crude Carriers -76.66% -11.26% -7.33%

47.7% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and Crude Carriers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $167.45 million 2.75 -$1.44 million ($0.21) -39.76 Crude Carriers N/A N/A N/A ($0.39) N/A

Crude Carriers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dorian LPG. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crude Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dorian LPG and Crude Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crude Carriers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Crude Carriers on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers. As of March 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of 22 VLGCs, including 19 84,000 cubic meter (cbm) ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs) and three 82,000 cbm VLGCs. The VLGCs in its fleet had an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cbm at May 26, 2016. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. As of May 26, 2016, its VLGCs included Captain Nicholas ML; Captain John NP; Comet; Corsair; Corvette; Cougar; Concorde; Cobra; Continental; Commodore; Constellation; Cheyenne; Cratis; Chaparral; Commander, and Challenger. The Company’s customers include global energy companies, commodity traders and importers.

Crude Carriers Company Profile

Crude Carriers Corp. (Crude Carriers) is a transportation company. The Company is focused on conducting a shipping business focused on the crude tanker industry. It is focused on acquiring and operating a fleet of crude tankers that will transport mainly crude oil and fuel oil along worldwide shipping routes. In Septemeber 2010, Capital Product Partners LP acquired Crude Carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.