Crispr Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cann reissued a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ CRSP) traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 739,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,448. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $803.16, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 5.70.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 466.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.77) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $34,357.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,950,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,126,688. Insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 459.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Ark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

