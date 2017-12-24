Cree (CREE) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on Cree and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities set a $41.00 price target on Cree and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,620.00, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The LED producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,245,032 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $252,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,226,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,792,000 after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,220,052 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $231,723,000 after purchasing an additional 435,401 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,070,231 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $149,631,000 after purchasing an additional 492,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cree by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,688,186 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,915,000 after buying an additional 717,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

