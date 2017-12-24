Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.40.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. 181,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $33,170.15, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,011,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,661,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,363,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,148,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,262,000 after purchasing an additional 673,736 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Economico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, SA de C.V.

